Ohio snow causes 50+ car pileup

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are responding to multiple crashes across the Valley as snow is beginning to accumulate.

According to Highway Patrol, a crash on Interstate 80 involved more than 50 vehicles. It happened west of State Route 46 near Austintown this afternoon.

There was also a crash on Interstate 76 westbound, closing it from I-80 and State Route 46 to the Ohio Turnpike, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Multiple semi-trucks and other vehicles were involved.

Interstate 80 westbound in Austintown is shut down from Salt Springs Road to the Turnpike, according to Highway Patrol.

In Mercer County, a crash involving multiple semis was reported on I-80 westbound, about four miles west of Exit 15. There is a lane restriction.

Another crash was reported in the eastbound lanes, .3 miles east of Exit 15. Lane restrictions are also in place for that crash.

Crews are working to get more information. Check back here for updates.