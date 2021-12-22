Officials search for two PA men missing since October, suspect foul play

Officials in Pennsylvania are looking for two men who have been missing since October.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub is asking for the public’s help finding 50-year-old Matthew Branning and 47-year-old Michael Allen Stark.

Police say Branning and Stark worked together in Bucks County, but that appears to be their only connection.

Weintraub says it’s very unusual for two people to just disappear like they did. Shortly after the two stopped showing up for work, police saw Branning on video at an ATM. They say someone was seated in the back of the car.

In November, Michael Stark was seen on video seemingly pawning a bike.

“People do go missing all of the time but for two people that work together and that’s the only contact to go missing from a town like Silverdale or a resident from a place like Sellersville. That’s extraordinary and that warrants a much closer look and further investigation. Until we can confirm the whereabouts of both of these men. We want to bring them home. We want to confirm their whereabouts and we need answers to the questions we have.” Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub

Weintraub says investigators suspect foul play. Investigators have said they believe the two are traveling in Branning’s 2002 Lexus SUV.