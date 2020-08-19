Officials investigating 5 fires intentionally set in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Bureau of Fire says five fires were intentionally set overnight in the South Allison Hill area.

The first call came in at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“We brought the PSP fire investigator out, our fire investigator from Harrisburg Police Department, forensics and we have several detectives trying to work this case for who is responsible for the carnage here in the hill,” said Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline.

Officials say one woman was transported to Harrisburg Hospital from the Evergreen Street fire and one police officer was treated for smoke inhalation. No other injures were reported.

Below are the locations of the fires:

Small rubbish fire at Heinlen and 13th Street

Abandoned home on Christian and Mulberry: partial building collapse

Abandoned building on the 100 block of Evergreen Street: significant damage

Abandoned garage on the 1400 block of Zarker Street

Abandoned building on the 1200 block of Market Street: significant damage

There are no suspects at this time.

The last fire truck has left, but we’re told the Harrisburg Fire Chief is still inside. Harrisburg Police have blocked off the scene pic.twitter.com/VYKQMhAGGC — Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaABC27) August 19, 2020

Some firefighters worked every fire back to back.

Enterline says he has never seen this many fires in a row in the Capital City.

“Not going to comment on what we found as far as ignition and things like that and we’re trying to put that all together,” said Enterline. “The detectives will be working on that through the morning and through the day.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg Police.