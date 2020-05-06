Officials at odds over reopening schools in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Secretary of Education said schools are not likely to reopen in the fall, but the Speaker of the House said students need to get back in the classroom.

Schools have been closed in the Commonwealth since March 13th.

On April 9th, Governor Wolf extended the closure until the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

Speaker Mike Turzai, (R), believes the decision to not reopen in the fall is being made too soon.

“You have to have a plan to return our students back to the classroom in the fall. We need a ‘can do’ attitude, not a ‘can’t do’ attitude. He wants the schools not to reopen in the fall, and that is unacceptable,” Rep. Turzai said.

There’s no official word yet on if school will have in-person classes in the fall.