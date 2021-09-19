Officials: 1 dead, 2 injured, a dozen homeless after fire

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — One man died and a dozen other people were left homeless by a fire in a southwest Philadelphia apartment building over the weekend, authorities said.

Fire crews were called to the complex in the Eastwick neighborhood shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, police said.

A 27-year-old man was found inside and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two other people were reported injured.

The American Red Cross chapter of Southeastern Pennsylvania said it was providing emergency assistance icluding temporary lodging to a dozen people affected by the fire.