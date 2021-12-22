Officer, resident shot, 2 others hurt in crash in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A police officer was in stable condition Wednesday and two other officers were hurt in a crash after a shooting that left a resident injured and the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

The officer had responded to a report of an armed robbery on Tuesday night and was interviewing the victim when the suspect was spotted, police said. The officer approached the suspect, who shot the officer twice in the shoulder, police said.

The suspect then shot a resident.

“While the officers were closing in on the suspect, the suspect shot himself in the head,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

A police vehicle crashed while transporting the suspect to a hospital, injuring two officers, police said.

The officers are in stable condition along with the resident who was shot, police said. Authorities said the suspect was in critical condition.

The police commissioner said she was disgusted and called the situation “unimaginable.”