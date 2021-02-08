NUTTY: Two charged with hunting squirrels while high

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing charges after police say they were squirrel hunting while under the influence of marijuana.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sept. 17, 2020 after state game wardens located a minivan parked on state game land in Washington Township. According to game wardens, the van smelled of marijuana and had a glass pipe laying in the front center console in plain view.

A warden later made contact with two men dressed in fluorescent orange carrying long guns at the van after they were spotted coming out of the woods and heading toward the vehicle.

34-year-old Bryan Poust and 32-year-old Douglas Litz, both of Williamsport, reportedly told the warden that they had not gotten any squirrels yet and had returned to the van to change shirts and grab a rifle.

When questioned about the smell of marijuana, both men reportedly appeared nervous while Poust’s behavior was visibly erratic from anxious to calm, and had difficulty communicating in a fluent manner.

After Lycoming police arrived on scene, a search of the van was conducted. The glass pipe located in the center console was reportedly still hot and contained ashes. A baggie containing marijuana was found in a sunglasses case located in the back of the minivan along with a box of rolling papers.

Poust reportedly informed officers that he had met Litz at his residence in Williamsport earlier that morning. It was there both men had allegedly smoked the marijuana before driving to the hunting location.

Police conducted a field sobriety test of both men and found them to be impaired. Poust and Litz were both placed under arrest and transported to UPMC Muncy for chemical testing.

Both men were subsequently charged with hunting while under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violations of commission regulations. Poust is facing additional DUI charges.

Preliminary hearings for both men are scheduled for March 5.