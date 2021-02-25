Nursing home admin faces federal indictment for falsifying records

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The former administrator of a Pennsylvanian nursing home faces federal indictment charges for telling her employees to falsify records to make it look like the facility met staffing requirements.

According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, 60-year-old Susan Gilbert also conspired with others to commit health-care fraud between October 2018 and February 2020 at Mount Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.

“These crimes put facility residents at risk by only providing a dangerously low amount of nursing staff just before COVID began to surge across the country,” said AG Shapiro. “By filing these false reports, the facility met minimum staffing levels only on paper — while Pennsylvanians who depended on them to care for their well-being didn’t have enough people to turn to. Our ongoing investigation will hold nursing and long-term care facilities criminally accountable wherever we find evidence someone neglected a resident.”

Gilbert could face up to ten years in prison and a quarter million dollar fine.