NRA online hunter education course now available in PA

(WTAJ) — Prospective hunters that need to become certified before getting their first Pennsylvania license now have another option, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

The completion of the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) free hunter-education online course will satisfy the prerequisite needed for obtaining a hunter or fur-taker license across Pennsylvania.

According to the NRA’s online training site, the course is designed to help new hunters 11 years and older to learn how to be safe and responsible members of the hunting community.

Students will need a Pennsylvania Customer ID number to complete the course, which can be found or created on Hunt and Fish PA’s website, the Game Commission’s licensing service.

The free NRA course will be offered in addition to the in-person and online courses currently offered by the Game Commission, the release said.

To schedule an online or in-person course offered through the Game Commission, you can check the hunter education page on their website.

“Maintaining Pennsylvania’s strong hunting tradition depends greatly upon the continual recruitment of new hunters, and the more options they have to complete the training they need to get a license, the better all are accommodated,” Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said.

“For decades on end, hunter education has provided the foundation for new hunters to make sound and safe decisions as they begin hunting and trapping the Great Outdoors, and we are glad to welcome the NRA into the fold in helping to meet our recruitment needs.”