Man charged in triple homicide in Northumberland County

SNYDERTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting three people inside a central Pennsylvania home will remain jailed without bail, a judge ruled Thursday.

The decision came as Matthew Joseph Reed, 23, of Sunbury, was arraigned on three counts of homicide, theft of a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence and a weapons offense. Reed had asked that bail be set, telling the judge he “wasn’t a bad person.”

According to court documents, Reed said he fatally shot Susan Williams, 58, James Dicken, 59, and a 17-year-old boy on Wednesday when a dispute over a vehicle purchase caused him to “snap.” Authorities have not said if any of the victims were related or if they lived at the home in Snydertown.

Reed told police he was working to buy the vehicle, but a dispute ensued and the victims decided to sell the vehicle to someone else. Reed said he was terrified after realizing what had happened in the home, and he then fled the scene in the car.

Prosecutors disputed Reed’s claims, saying he planned to steal the vehicle and brought a gun to kill the victims if needed. The vehicle was later found at a boat launch in nearby Sunbury. Reed was arrested Wednesday night at a homeless shelter in Sunbury where he has been living.

Reed also asked an acquaintance to tell police that they had been together all day, according to the court documents. The acquaintance also said Reed asked him to hide his gun, but he declined.

It wasn’t known Thursday if Reed has retained an attorney.