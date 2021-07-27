No mask mandate, but Pennsylvania urged to follow guidance

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during a news conference in Harrisburg, Pa., regarding the counting of ballots in the 2020 general election. Facing a deep, pandemic-inflicted budget deficit, Gov. Wolf will ask lawmakers for billions of dollars funded by higher taxes on Pennsylvania’s huge natural gas industry for workforce development and employment assistance to help the state recover. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf says he’s not considering a statewide mask mandate as coronavirus cases surge in Pennsylvania and across the country, while his administration said it isn’t requiring masks in schools.

Wolf, speaking on KDKA-AM radio in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, said his strategy to fight the spread of COVID-19 has been the vaccine. “People have the ability, each individual to make the decision to get a vaccine,” Wolf said. “If they do, that’s the protection,” he said.

Wolf’s comments came as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course Tuesday, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges.

Wolf’s administration also said it is not considering mandating masks in K-12.

However, it is recommending that Pennsylvanians and Pennsylvania schools follow federal guidance on mask-wearing.