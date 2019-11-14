Newborns were dressed as Mister Rogers for World Kindness Day

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — The nurses at UPMC Magee Woman’s Hospital decided to celebrate World Kindness Day in quite a unique way.

Dressing the newborns in cardigans and ties, just like Mister Rogers, certainly made it a beautiful day in the neighborhood.

“In a way, you’ve already won in this world because you’re the only one who can be you.” -Fred Rogers #CardiganDay pic.twitter.com/0nTpni8jij — UPMC (@UPMC) November 13, 2019

World Kindness Day was this past Wednesday, November 13, and people were urged to wear cardigans and ties to celebrate the life of the kindest, Mister Rogers.

World Kindness Day is an international observance on November 13. It was introduced in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement. It is observed in many countries, including Canada, Japan, Australia, Nigeria, and the United Arab Emirates.

Fred Rogers was the creator and host of the popular children’s TV show, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” from 1968 to 2001. He won the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2002 and a Peabody Award in 1997. Rogers has also been recognized as the man who saved national public television in 1969 when the government was ready to cut the spending for it. Rogers died in 2003 due to stomach cancer.