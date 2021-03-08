New program to help Pa. residents with partially completed degrees

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) announced a new program that will help Pennsylvanians with partially completed degrees gain skills or extra training to get good-paying jobs.

The program, called “Near Completers” will be created in urban, suburban and rural areas of the commonwealth. They are expected to start this fall, supporting job seekers who have been displaced from employment due to COVID-19.

Pennsylvanians that were making less than $15 an hour before becoming unemployed are eligible for the program. They will be connected with institutes of higher education, community agencies and employers to help them gain the necessary credentials for working in a high-priority occupation.

$7 million in federal funds will be awarded to approved Local Workforce Development Boards (LWDBs) who apply for Near Completers grants. Grant applications are not available yet, but the Department of L&I said they will be available before the end of the month.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed so many things about the world we live in, including the labor market,” L&I Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier said. “Gov. Wolf understands this and knows it’s imperative to take the skills and knowledge people have obtained through partially completed degrees and put them to good use in high-demand, better-paying jobs. This Near Completers program is a great example of how Back to Work PA will make smart investments in the training and workforce development assistance programs that will help build a brighter future for Pennsylvania workers and their families.”

For more information, you can visit the Department of L&I’s website.