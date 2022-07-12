HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a law targeting illegal ATVs and dirtbikes on public roads.

The issue of illegal ATVs and dirt bikes on public roads has been a growing issue in Philadelphia with instances that have included hundreds of riders in groups traveling through the city.

Senate Bill 1183 makes it unlawful to operate a snowmobile, dirt bike, or ATV on any street or highway that isn’t designated for them. Law enforcement would also be able to seize the illegal vehicles.

“A dirt bike or all-terrain vehicle operated on any public street, highway or right-of-way in a city of the first class, second class, second class A or third class or a borough in violation of this section shall be designated as prima facie contraband subject to forfeiture.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The bill would include sidewalks, a bike lanes, berms, and shoulders.

A snowmobile, dirtbike or ATV may be used on highways and streets during periods of emergency or when necessary to cross a bridge or culvert.

The bill will take effect in 60 days.