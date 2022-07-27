HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced a Pennsylvania-based app to help connect students and families experiencing homelessness with resources.

The Center for Schools and Community has developed the Finding Your Way in PA application to connect homeless families with local resources available to them. While using the app, users can search for and request assistance with services they need in their location.

“It is critically important that we remove the barriers faced by students experiencing homelessness to help them learn, grow, and thrive continuously and seamlessly, and this new app brings that assistance into the 21st century,” Acting Secretary of Education, Eric Hagarty, said. “Through this innovative new resource, Pennsylvanians can access free help 24 hours a day, seven days a week on a mobile phone or a desktop computer. Users without access to these devices are encouraged to visit their local library or community center for help and support.”

The app is available now online and on the Google Play and Apple App Stores, and features a map and list view for users to connect with services, as well as featuring a Chatbot that can also help users find specific services. There is also a list of national crisis hotlines that can provide users with emotional support.

The app’s creation was supported by the American Rescue Plan Homeless Children and Youth (ARP-HCY) Program. The program helps provide children and youth who are experiencing homeless with wrap-around services and enables them to attend school and fully participate in school activities. The app looks to support education stability and make positive educational outcomes so students and their families can succeed in school, work and life.