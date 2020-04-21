New partnership focuses on autism awareness and education in the courts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court, along with the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), is launching a statewide initiative focused on helping judges better understand and communicate with individuals with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The initiative will provide practical guidance, best practices, and resources to judges managing cases involving an individual with autism as well as court information and services for families.

With nearly one in 59 children diagnosed with an ASD*, judges hearing cases in criminal, juvenile, orphans’, family court, etc. are sure to have individuals living with autism come before them.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to be part of the type of positive change that will directly impact families all across Pennsylvania,” said Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty.

As part of these efforts, the Pennsylvania Courts are partnering with:

DHS Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) –

Autism Services, Education, Resources and Training (ASERT)

Philadelphia Autism Project

“April is Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month, and it is critically important that our justice system has what it needs to protect the vulnerable populations that it serves,” said Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Teresa Miller. “DHS works tirelessly to ensure that people with autism have a right to an everyday life. We are proud to be partnering with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to provide Pennsylvania’s justice system with the information and resources it needs to guarantee this right.”

For more information about the joint effort and services and support for individuals with autism visit ASERT (Autism Services Education Resources and Training) by clicking here.