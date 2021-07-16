New Pa. law enforcement reform tool to enhance hiring process

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during a news conference in Harrisburg, Pa., regarding the counting of ballots in the 2020 general election. Facing a deep, pandemic-inflicted budget deficit, Gov. Wolf will ask lawmakers for billions of dollars funded by higher taxes on Pennsylvania’s huge natural gas industry for workforce development and employment assistance to help the state recover. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf along with Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, announced the launch of a new electronic database for law enforcement agencies to use during the hiring process of law enforcement officers throughout the commonwealth.

This new tool will offer an enhanced background investigation process for hiring new officers. The database will contain information on law enforcement officers who have a history of criminal charges or discipline for actions ranging from excessive force to discrimination.

“This is an important tool for our law enforcement agencies. It will help agencies identify potential red flags in candidates, which helps agencies invest in better employees they’ll want to train and retain and keep officers with a history of misconduct away from roles where they can cause further harm,” Wolf said, in a press release.

Additionally, for the first time in the state’s history, law enforcement agencies are required to maintain and provide all employment records, including performance evaluations and reasons for separation, pertaining to a previously employed law enforcement officer to a prospective hiring agency.

“This is a down payment on reform, one of many steps we need to take to fulfill the promise of safety and the promise of justice, so that every Pennsylvanian can be, and can feel, safe in their own community,” Shapiro said.