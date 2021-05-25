PennDOT: New law updates CDL licensing requirements

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Tuesday that a newly enacted state law will extend the validity period of a commercial learner’s permit and help prevent human trafficking through severe penalties on commercial drivers or those who wish to obtain a license.

Act 131 of 2020 extends the validity period of a commercial learner’s permit from 180 days to one year. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration recently changed regulations to allow a jurisdiction the choice of the 180-day commercial learner’s permit with an additional 180-day extension or a one-year commercial learner’s permit. This section of the law went into effect on May 23.

“This law helps ensure commercial drivers have adequate time to prepare for their commercial driving test while also addressing punishment for a serious crime,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian.

For more information on Driver and Vehicle Services, visit www.dmv.pa.gov.