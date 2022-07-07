HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania’s ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) will soon offer outpatient procedures that were bound by bureaucratic red tape for decades, Sen. Judy Ward (R-30) announced Thursday.

It’s reported that Senate Bill 818, which is sponsored by Ward, updates Pennsylvania’s interpretation and application of onerous and antiquated regulations that require ASCs to seek special authorization to perform certain outpatient procedures that have been deemed safe by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) for more than 15 years.

“Medical technology has advanced tremendously over the years, and these surgery centers are now able to perform countless surgeries in a safe and efficient way,” Ward said. “This bill will increase healthcare access. lower costs and is a win for patients and providers.”

This waiver process took as long as two years to complete and raised costs for providers while limiting patients’ access to care and freedom of choice, Ward added. This will remove this requirement for surgical procedures permitted under federal and state laws. It also revises it for those not on CMS’s approved list to make the process shorter and more transparent.

The bill currently awaits the governor’s signature.