PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – A new law will allow for state money to be used to help counties run their elections.

However, many Pennsylvanians are confused as to why pre-canvassing wasn’t included in the law. Some feel as though pre-canvassing would save both time and money.

During elections counties essentially run two elections in one day. As they have to process, sort and scan mail-in ballots while also holding in-person elections at the same time. Not to mention that most counties prefer to have the results calculated by the end of the night, which can get expensive.

With this many residents are pushing for the ability to open and prepare the ballots ahead of time.

