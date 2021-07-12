New dashboard tool will increase transparency, State Police says

(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police announced two new community-based initiatives, the Office of Community Engagement (OCE) and the Community Access to Information Dashboard (CAID).

The OCE was established to proactively engage with community members and organizations and to collaboratively identify and problem-solve local challenges to increase the safety of residents, visitors, and law enforcement. CAID was designed to allow the public to access and search PSP aggregated incident-related data.

“Due to the advancement of technology and current electronic reporting, data can now be collected, analyzed, and displayed utilizing multiple dashboards,” Colonel Robert Evanchick said, in a press release.

“I want to thank all of the personnel who contributed to developing the public dashboard,” Colonel Evanchick continued.

Police say the goal is to proactively engage with members of the community to identify and problem-solve local challenges across the commonwealth to increase the safety of residents, visitors and law enforcement.

“Our efforts, in turn, are going to be very diverse by bridging those gaps in communities and really getting out their positive communities.” Trooper Adam Reed said.

To access the new dashboard simply visit the Pennsylvania State Police website.