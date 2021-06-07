Dept. of Health: 10.8M vaccine doses given, 12 new COVID cases in our region June 7

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 297 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 1,205,989 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

Since Sunday, six new deaths have been identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, bringing a total of 27,360 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 767 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 180 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 28 – June 3 stood at 2.9%.

Ninety-five (95) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The state reports more than 10.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. You can view the numbers lower on this page.

There are 4,637,248 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 12 new cases since yesterday. That brings our total to 77,986 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 138 (+1)

BLAIR: 339 (+0)

CAMBRIA: 434 (+0)

CAMERON: 7 (+0)

CENTRE: 224 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 148 (+0)

ELK: 40 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 133 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 99 (+0)

SOMERSET: 213 (+0)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 1

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, June 7, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 59.4% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, June 7, 55.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 72.1% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, June 7, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 10,885,227 total vaccine doses as of Monday, June 7.

4,891,522 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 30,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,508,429 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,399,951 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 11,946,240 doses will have been allocated through June 12 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 10,885,227 doses total through June 7: First/single doses: 6,399,951 administered Second doses: 4,485,276 administered



Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There are 162,587 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.