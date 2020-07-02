New COVID-19 cases reach over 800, 25 new deaths in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed over 800 new cases of COVID-19 in the state bringing totals over 88,000.

As of Thursday, there are 832 new cases from the day before, bringing the state total to 88,074. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have confirmed at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 702,199 people have tested negative.

There are 6,712 COVID-19 related deaths, up 25 from yesterday.

Of the 88,074 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 78%, or roughly 68,000 Pennsylvanians, have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 890 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region, 15 new cases from yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

Of Huntingdon County’s 252, the DOC is reporting 181 of them are prisoners in Huntingdon SCI.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

24% are ages 50-64; and

27% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,856 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,316 cases among employees, for a total of 21,172 at 702 distinct facilities in 53 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,590 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 6,706 of our total cases are in health care workers.