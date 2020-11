HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — UPMC Pinnacle unveiled its new children’s impatient unit in Harrisburg.

The Harrisburg Hospital branch of UPMC will house the new 26 bed unit that includes 12 private rooms. The cost: $12 million.

The president of UPMC says their goal was to provide central Pennsylvanian families with nationally ranked care. It’s said to be just one of the advanced specialty care services that will come to Central Pa.