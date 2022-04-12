HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — The House Fiance Committee has approved legislation by Representative. Jesse Topper (R-Bedford/Franklin/Fulton) to make it easier to Pennsylvania’s tax code easier to navigate for businesses.

House Bill 2277 would end Pa’s current requirement that businesses must pay an estimated sales tax in advance. If this bill passes, business owners would only have to pay the sales tax they actually collect.

“The current system of having business owners make a guesstimate of how much sales tax they may collect and then remit to the state has led to a lot of heartburn and headaches,” Topper said. “This commonsense bill would provide needed relief to business owners throughout the Commonwealth.”

Under current law, businesses have to prepare the amount of sales tax they are expending to collect based on the previous year’s collection. Additionally, some businesses have to make more payments at the end of a tax period if they underestimated the amount of sales tax they’d collect.