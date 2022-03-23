HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Senators announced a plan to introduce legislation that will use federal funds to establish a grant that will assist law enforcement agencies who have faced challenges from COVID-19.

Senators Doug Mastriano (PA-33) and Senator Devlin Robinson (PA-37) said police departments, offices of the sheriff and the state police will have the opportunity to apply for the “Law Enforcement Recovery Grant.” This grant will fund strategies and incentives to attract new recruits and retain current officers.

“Agencies in urban, suburban and rural parts of Pennsylvania currently face significant officer vacancies that are projected to continue to worsen with increasing retirements and a tight labor market in the wake of COVID,” a news release from the senate stated.

It’s reported the rise of violent crime and deadly drug trafficking since 2020 has created an additional burden on depleted agencies. Eligible agencies will have the opportunity to apply for grant money to invest in technology, improve equipment and eliminate evidence testing backlogs.

The Commission on Crime and Delinquency will administer the program and determine awards for applicant agencies. Annual public reports will be required to detail how the grant money was used by the receiving agencies to ensure transparency and oversight.

“There is a growing bipartisan chorus to adequately fund our law enforcement agencies in the aftermath of COVID-19,” Mastriano said. “Even President Biden admitted during his State of the Union that the answer to rising violent crime around the nation is to FUND the Police. Pennsylvania`s law enforcement agencies have been decimated over the last two years with many vacancies and high staff turnover.

“Additionally, our state has had the third-highest increase in violent crimes in the entire nation in the aftermath of COVID-19. To make matters worse, fatal fentanyl overdose deaths have jumped by 16% since 2020. The law enforcement recovery grant will ensure that agencies across the commonwealth have the resources needed to properly serve their communities and save lives.”

Robinson said funding the police will provide the resources vital to maintain peace and order.