Nellie Bly Scholarship to help 25,000 students

(WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf visited Kutztown University today to talk about the Nellie Bly scholarship program.

Twenty-five thousand students will benefit from the need-based program to help cut down student loan debt.

Fourteen state universities are participating in the program.

Governor Wolf will visit each one on his tour.

He hopes the program will allow graduates to a more secure and less costly future.

“It’s an investment. It’s an investment in the next generation of our workforce. It’s an investment in the mindsets of our future leaders. And it’s preparing those individuals today in our colleges and universities to be the leaders of tomorrow,” said Pedro Rivera: Secretary, Pa Department of Education.

To be eligible students must enroll in one of 14 universities and commit to living in Pennsylvania for every year they received the scholarship.