Nearly 600k PA voters apply for mail ballots ahead of municipal primary

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of State reported that around 587,000 voters already applied for mail-in ballots for the municipal primary election, and 18,000 voters have applied for absentee ballots.

“These impressive application numbers show that mail-in voting has become a popular option for Pennsylvanians, valued for its convenience, accessibility and security,” Acting Secretary of State Veronica W. Degraffenreid said in a press release. “People like being able to vote from their own homes and on their own schedule. If mail ballot applications continue at this pace, we could be on track to set a record for participation in a municipal primary.”

Applications for a mail-in ballot can be submitted online at the Department of State’s website.

One voters receive their mail-in ballot simply need to read the instructions and mark their ballot, then seal their ballot in the secrecy envelope that indicates “official election ballot,” seal the secrecy envelope inside the pre-addressed outer return envelope, sign and date the voter’s declaration on the outside of the outer return envelope and put a stamp on the envelope if needed.

Election day is Tuesday, May 18. All mail ballots must be received by the county board of elections by 8 p.m.

Applications for mail-in ballots must be completed by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.

For more information about voting in Pennsylvania, visit votesPA.com.