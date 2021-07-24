Nearly 50 years later, ex-officer meets ‘lost’ girl again

Retired Richland Townhip (Cambria County) police officer Tony Palm is reunited with Bernie Imgrund, of Bedford, PA., after a 50-year absence, in Johnstown, Pa., Monday, July 19, 2021. Imgrund was accidentally left behind on a family shopping trip to Gee Bee’s department store in Johnstown in 1971, when Palm responded to the incident, and consoled the her until he could reconnect her with family later that day. (John Rucosky/Tribune-Democrt via AP)

DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. — As a Richland Township Police Department criminal investigator, retired Capt. Tony Palm spent much of his career handling tragic cases that brought criminals to justice.

But for many years, his mind often shifted nearly 50 years into reverse to a case with a small-town, storybook ending, he said. It was the day he reunited a Bedford County family with a 3-year-old girl who was left inside Gee Bee store on Scalp Avenue – a moment captured by a Tribune-Democrat photographer’s lens in 1972.

As it turns out, that “little girl” – Bernadette Imgrund – hadn’t forgotten the day either.