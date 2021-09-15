Natural Gas Safety Training Program offered to first responders by Columbia Gas of Pa.

CANONSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania is currently offering a free First Responder Natural Gas Safety Training Program for first responders in support of the local first responders that keep communities safe.

The Northeast Gas Association provides the interactive training course and was developed in partnership with emergency and also training professionals in order to provide key information to safely identify and respond to incidents that include natural gas pipelines along with other natural gas entities.

“At Columbia Gas, safety is a core component of our culture, our work, and our company,” said CJ Anstead, Columbia Gas vice president of gas operations. “If there is a natural gas emergency, firefighters are often the first responders on the scene, and our First Responder Natural Gas Safety Training Program gives them valuable skills to help safely manage these situations.”

A $1,000 grant or in-kind contribution will be rewarded by Columbia Gas to whichever fire department in each of the four Columbia Gas Pennsylvania territories with the most completed courses from Sept. 15 to Dec. 15. If there is a tie then the reward will be given to whichever fire department completed the most courses first.

In order to register for the training program, participants in Pa. should go to Columbia gas Pennsylvania’s website, click the “register today” link and complete the registration form. Once participants make an account, access will be granted to the e-learning modules and resources in a safe, virtual environment.