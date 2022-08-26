PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The National Parks of Western Pennsylvania (WEPA) started celebrations for the 106th birthday of the National Park Service with a special weekend event.

The celebration started on Thursday, Aug. 25 and goes through Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. WEPA includes the following five parks: Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, Johnstown Flood National Memorial, Flight 93 National Memorial, Fort Necessity National Battlefield and Friendship Hill National Historic Site.

The five parks provide a great place to hike, picnic, spend time with friends and family, and learn about the area`s rich history. During WEPA in a Weekend, visitors can collect a medallion specific to each of the respective WEPA parks just by visiting over this free four-day event, while supplies last.

“The National Parks of Western Pennsylvania provide a place for local residents and visitors from around the world to recreate, relax, and find inspiration,” Superintendent Stephen M. Clark said. “WEPA in a Weekend encourages visitors to learn about these special places over the National Park Service birthday.”

National parks are home to many of the nation`s most beloved memorials, historic sites, battlefields, and iconic landscapes. The WEPA parks tell the diverse story of America over 247 years, from the opening battle of the French and Indian War at Fort Necessity to the crash of Flight 93 on September 11, 2001.

More than 22,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 423 units of the National Park System and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. Learn more at the National Park Service website.