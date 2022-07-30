(WTAJ)– National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (National Fuel) is announcing that customers will see charges a little higher on their monthly bill.

National Fuel submitted its annual adjustment to gas supply charges to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. The adjustment would have a typical residential customer with annual usage of 102,800 cubic feet of gas see a $22.98 price hike to their bill.

The change is expected to start on Aug. 1. In a press release, National Fuel said that the reason for the change in price is because of the higher market prices for natural gas which has also increased the cost of natural gas supplies that is purchased for customers.

Pennsylvania utility companies are permitted to update gas supply charges on a quarterly basis to reflect changes in the market price of natural gas. The next opportunity to adjust gas supply charges will be on Nov. 1.

National Fuel said that its purchasing strategy and use of storage gas helps to limit price spikes ensures availability of supplies for the coming winter heating season.

For customers who may struggle paying their bills, National Fuel encourages them to call and 1-800-365-3234 to discuss payment assistance programs. The following tips are also recommended:

Use caulk or weather-stripping to reduce air leaks and cut as much as 10% from your monthly energy bill. Seal leaks around floors, walls, ceilings, ducts, fireplace, plumbing, doors, windows, fans, vents and electric outlets.

Set thermostats between 65° and 70° during the winter, and at 58° when away from the house for more than a few hours. Setting thermostats back 10°-15° for eight straight hours, you can save about 5%-15% a year on your heating bill — a savings of as much as 1% for each degree. Or install a programmable thermostat.

Change or clean furnace air filters once a month during the heating season. Furnaces consume less energy if they “breathe” more easily.

Warm air rises, so use registers to direct warm airflow across the floor.

Close vents and doors in unused rooms. Close dampers on unused fireplaces.

Set your water heater to 120° or the medium temperature setting. Drain a quart of water from the bottom of your water heating tank every three months to remove sediment that can hamper the efficiency of your unit.

More information about National Fuel can be found online.