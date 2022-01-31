National Fuel adjusts gas supply charges in Pa.

(WTAJ) — National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation has submitted an adjustment to gas supply charges, which will go into effect on Feb. 1.

Under this adjustment, the monthly bill of a typical residential customer with annual usage of 101,100 cubic feet of gas will go from $85.16 to $82.56. According to National Fuel, the rate adjustment is primarily due to t lower market prices for natural gas.

“Pennsylvania utility companies are permitted to update gas supply charges on a quarterly basis to reflect changes in the market price of natural gas,” they said in a statement. “The next opportunity to adjust gas supply charges will be May 1, 2022.”