National Fuel adjusts gas supply charges in Pa.

(WTAJ) — National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation has submitted an adjustment to gas supply charges, which will go into effect on Feb. 1.
Under this adjustment, the monthly bill of a typical residential customer with annual usage of 101,100 cubic feet of gas will go from $85.16 to $82.56. According to National Fuel, the rate adjustment is primarily due to t lower market prices for natural gas.
“Pennsylvania utility companies are permitted to update gas supply charges on a quarterly basis to reflect changes in the market price of natural gas,” they said in a statement. “The next opportunity to adjust gas supply charges will be May 1, 2022.”
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.