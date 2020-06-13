NASA sending Pittsburgh’s “Astrobotic” to moon

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — NASA has found the company that it says will fly its water-hunting robot to the moon!

The space agency has chosen “Astrobotic” of Pittsburgh to deliver its rover to the moon’s south pole.

The aerospace company will receive a contract worth $199.5 million.

They will be tasked with handling NASA’s “Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover” also known as Viper.

Viper will roam several miles of the moon to collect data in its search for ice and water and take soil samples.

NASA believes the robot will help in its mission to develop a sustainable and long-term presence on the moon.

Viper is expected to make its moon landing in late 2023.