NASA: International Space Station visible until end of July

(WTAJ) — According to NASA, you will be able to catch a glimpse of the International Space Station (ISS) from now until Thursday, July 22.

Depending on what area of Pennsylvania you’re in, the ISS can be viewed every so often for a few minutes at a time.

To spot it, you need to know what, where and at what time you can spot the station as it’s slightly different for everyone. A full explanation and guide to the chart provided by NASA can be found on our WTAJ website.

The ISS looks like a very bright star moving across the sky faster than an airplane, NASA’s “Spot the Station” website states.

There will be minor differences between what time you’re looking toward the sky compared to those in another county, but even so, since the sightings last just a few minutes, it’s important to type your exact location in NASA’s location map.

Type in your nearest city or town, and select the blue pin that best represents where you are and click “view sighting opportunities.”

Once you’re there, NASA has a chart that lists the details of when and where the ISS will be visible to you.

For more information, you can also visit the FAQ on their website.