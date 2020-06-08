Mural of controversial ex-mayor Rizzo removed amid protests

A crew from Mural Arts paints over the Frank Rizzo mural on 9th Street in Philadelphia, on Sunday, June 7, 2020. The image of the former Philadelphia mayor was removed from the side of a building in south Philadelphia amid large protests in the city on the issue of police brutality. (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The image of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo has been removed from the side of a building in south Philadelphia amid large protests in the city on the issue of police brutality.

Mural Arts Philadelphia said Sunday morning that the mural was removed from the wall near the Italian Market in south Philadelphia, where it was created nearly a quarter-century ago.

A small corner showing a parking sign remained Sunday. Early Wednesday, a 10-foot-tall bronze statue of Rizzo near City Hall was removed.

The former police commissioner and mayor was praised by supporters as tough on crime but accused by critics of discriminating against minorities.