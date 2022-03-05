SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash involving several vehicles including one that became airborne and landed on top of a restaurant roof in Snyder County.

It was a messy scene in Shamokin Dam at Golden Chopsticks along Routes 11 and 15. Police say a woman driving a Southbound SUV at a high rate of speed struck several vehicles this evening around 5:30 p.m. Friday.





According to officials on the scene, the SUV careened into the restaurant parking lot, slammed into a minivan, and then launched onto the business rooftop.

A child in the SUV was not injured but the driver was critically injured and taken to a hospital.

Eyewitness News was told four others were also taken to the hospital including two people in the parked minivan. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police say it will be a couple more hours before the SUV on the roof can be removed.

Donald Kizer

This is an ongoing investigation we will update you with the latest as it is released.