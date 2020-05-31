Much of central Philadelphia to be closed off after violence

Police prepare to approach protesters during a Justice for George Floyd rally at the MSB on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials in Philadelphia announced plans to close off much of the center of the city Sunday after peaceful protests over George Floyd’s death turned into a night of destruction with store windows smashed near City Hall, merchandise taken from stores and police and other vehicles and structures set afire.

In Philadelphia, business owners, workers and volunteers got to work sweeping up broken glass and boarding up broken windows even as people could still be seen emerging from broken-into stores carrying bags.

Mayor Jim Kenney said the destruction in Center City “saddened and disappointed me beyond words.”