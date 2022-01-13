Moving to 5G: Older 3G phones will stop working in 2022

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019 file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. Federal regulators will vote in July 2020 on whether to make “988” the number to reach a suicide prevention hotline. The Federal Communications Commission says phone service providers will have until July 2022 to implement the new number, if the measure is approved in July, as expected. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania residents with older cell phones are urged to prepare for the phase-out of 3G cellular networks in 2022, according to state police and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA).

Cell phone users should contact their service providers to see if their devices are compliant. Verizon, AT&T and T-Movile have announced plans to shut down 3G networks this year in order to make way for 5G services.

When this happens, older phones will not be able to make or receive phone calls and text messages. They also will not be able to use data services such as internet and social media apps. This could also apply to other devices that rely on 3G connections: tablets, smartwatches, medical alert devices, home security systems, etc.

“If your mobile phone is more than a few years old, you may need to upgrade your device before your provider shuts down its 3G network and you lose service – including the ability to call 911,” said Lt. Adam Reed, PSP Communications Office Director. “During an emergency, every minute counts whether you need police, fire or medical assistance.”