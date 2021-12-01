Mountain Rescue offers tips to stay safe while hunting

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — Hunting season is underway and so are cold temperatures.

A search and rescue team said this time of year is their busy season, and every minute counts. Winter is coming and just in time for deer firearm hunting season. Hunters took to the Great Outdoors this weekend braving the cold to try and get a lucky shot.

But with temperatures dropping, rescuers said they receive more calls for help around this time of year.

“Hunters are great outdoors people, but even for the best, most prepared outdoors people, things can happen,” Pennsylvania Mountain Rescue lieutenant Zach McCormack said. “Especially if you’re relying on a cell phone for navigation or a cellphone for your flashlight and you don’t have enough gear.”







McCormack is with the Pennsylvania Mountain Rescue, which is a team that gets called in by emergency responders when they need more resources for a search and rescue. He said Monday night, they were on standby for a hunter who needed help getting out of the woods.

“The winter is slower, but the dangers are higher. So a lot of times, even though we have fewer calls, they are more critical,” McCormack said.

He said many people who rely on their cell phones while out in the wilderness end up getting lost due to a dead battery.

“You don’t have cellphone service in a lot of the places that you may be going, so it’s a good thing to practice, if you’re going to be hunting deep in the woods, maybe you should practice that route,” McCormack said.

Adding a headlamp, food, and water to your gear can be life-saving. They also recommend telling someone you know where you’re going and how long you’ll be just in case something happens.

The Pennsylvania Mountain Rescue is looking for volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering and want to learn more, visit their Facebook page.