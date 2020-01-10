Mother of 5 found beaten to death in Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) — Police are searching for the person who killed a mother of five inside her Philadelphia home.

Officers found 25-year-old Lexus Jawanda Brice dead in an upstairs bedroom after her mother discovered the back door kicked in on Thursday night.

Police say she likely died of blunt force trauma to the head. There were signs of a struggle.

No weapon was found. Police say Brice had two biological children and three foster children.

They were not home at the time. Brice drove a school bus.