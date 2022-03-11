American culture is dynamic and ever-evolving, traceable by changes and trends in popular culture from fashion to music. But another way of observing changes in society is by analyzing the names parents give to their children. Of course, people pick names for different reasons—but the most important factors include religion, popular culture, and more simply, the names other people are giving their children.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.
See if you can guess the reasons behind the popularity—some are obvious, but others may surprise you.
50. Penelope
Penelope is a name of Greek origin meaning “weaver”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,699
- Number of babies in 2019: 250 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +400.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2019
National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,478
49. Victoria
Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,765
- Number of babies in 2019: 123 (#79 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #39 in 2014
National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70,815
48. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,774
- Number of babies in 2019: 82 (#133 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -72.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2010
National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 56,808
47. Sofia
Sofia is a derivation of the Greek name Sophia meaning “wisdom”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,779
- Number of babies in 2019: 147 (#60 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2013
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 82,222
46. Lucy
Lucy is a name of Latin origin meaning “light”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,796
- Number of babies in 2019: 195 (#37 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +31.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2018
National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 41,941
45. Aria
Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,826
- Number of babies in 2019: 261 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +832.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2019
National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 52,115
44. Brooklyn
Brooklyn is a name derived from Dutch word Breukelen, meaning “broken land”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,848
- Number of babies in 2019: 148 (#59 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -7.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2013
National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 60,169
43. Julia
Julia is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,862
- Number of babies in 2019: 126 (#77 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2012
National
- Rank: #78
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 35,821
42. Sadie
Sadie was originally a nickname for Sarah, Sadie is a girl’s name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,864
- Number of babies in 2019: 150 (#57 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -6.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2015
National
- Rank: #75
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 36,467
41. Madelyn
Madelyn is a name of English origin meaning “woman from Magdala”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,908
- Number of babies in 2019: 193 (#39 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: 0.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #38 in 2015
National
- Rank: #66
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 39,099
40. Mackenzie
Mackenzie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “son of the bright one”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,952
- Number of babies in 2019: 145 (#62 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2015
National
- Rank: #80
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 35,176
39. Hailey
Hailey is a name of English origin meaning “hay’s meadow”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,966
- Number of babies in 2019: 142 (#64 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2010
National
- Rank: #43
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,649
38. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,997
- Number of babies in 2019: 134 (#68 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2010
National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 46,466
37. Lydia
Lydia is a name of Greek origin meaning “woman from Lydia”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,002
- Number of babies in 2019: 190 (#41 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +1.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2017
National
- Rank: #90
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 32,585
36. Claire
Claire is a name of French origin meaning “clear”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,054
- Number of babies in 2019: 190 (#41 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -5.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2016
National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,669
35. Scarlett
Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,086
- Number of babies in 2019: 274 (#17 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +349.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2019
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 58,161
34. Peyton
Peyton is a name of English origin meaning “fighting-man’s estate”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,164
- Number of babies in 2019: 147 (#60 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2012
National
- Rank: #63
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 39,546
33. Leah
Leah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “weary”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,171
- Number of babies in 2019: 150 (#57 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2011
National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55,865
32. Nora
Nora is a derivation of the name Norah, a name of Latin origin meaning “honor”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,182
- Number of babies in 2019: 327 (#12 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +303.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2019
National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 44,001
31. Zoey
Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,183
- Number of babies in 2019: 200 (#34 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +21.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2013
National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,766
30. Gianna
Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,274
- Number of babies in 2019: 182 (#46 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -39.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2011
National
- Rank: #82
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 34,445
29. Gabriella
Gabriella is a name of Italian origin meaning “God is my strength”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,364
- Number of babies in 2019: 171 (#50 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2010
National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,971
28. Savannah
Savannah is a name of Native American origin meaning “open plain”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,382
- Number of babies in 2019: 212 (#33 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -4.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2017
National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,704
27. Natalie
Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,503
- Number of babies in 2019: 183 (#44 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2012
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,009
26. Layla
Layla is a name of Arabic origin meaning “wine”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,515
- Number of babies in 2019: 255 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +5.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2014
National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 63,037
25. Anna
Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,608
- Number of babies in 2019: 228 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2011
National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,140
24. Lillian
Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning “lily”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,782
- Number of babies in 2019: 229 (#28 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2010
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,824
23. Riley
Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,802
- Number of babies in 2019: 268 (#19 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -12.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2016
National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 56,039
22. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,843
- Number of babies in 2019: 258 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2013
National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,317
21. Chloe
Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,945
- Number of babies in 2019: 225 (#30 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2010
National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,107
20. Addison
Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,962
- Number of babies in 2019: 177 (#49 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2011
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70,901
19. Evelyn
Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,981
- Number of babies in 2019: 417 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +191.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2019
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,845
18. Lily
Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,078
- Number of babies in 2019: 230 (#27 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2011
National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,153
17. Aubrey
Aubrey is a Norman French variation of the German name “Alberic”, meaning “elf ruler”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,139
- Number of babies in 2019: 199 (#36 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2013
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,791
16. Avery
Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,297
- Number of babies in 2019: 265 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +5.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2015
National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 82,792
15. Harper
Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,409
- Number of babies in 2019: 492 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +574.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2019
National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,047
14. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,424
- Number of babies in 2019: 300 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -19.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2011
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,787
13. Amelia
Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,504
- Number of babies in 2019: 471 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +120.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2019
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,620
12. Grace
Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,570
- Number of babies in 2019: 286 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -26.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2016
National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 72,867
11. Ella
Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,809
- Number of babies in 2019: 349 (#11 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2011
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,760
10. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,132
- Number of babies in 2019: 270 (#18 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2012
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 98,258
9. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,222
- Number of babies in 2019: 279 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2013
National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 117,450
8. Mia
Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,260
- Number of babies in 2019: 408 (#9 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +10.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2015
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 128,824
7. Charlotte
Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,414
- Number of babies in 2019: 556 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +141.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2019
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,262
6. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,497
- Number of babies in 2019: 304 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2013
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,475
5. Isabella
Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,960
- Number of babies in 2019: 408 (#9 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2010
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 170,185
4. Sophia
Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,645
- Number of babies in 2019: 485 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2011
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 180,832
3. Ava
Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,909
- Number of babies in 2019: 563 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -23.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 155,546
2. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,253
- Number of babies in 2019: 656 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -12.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 184,192
1. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.
Pennsylvania
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,903
- Number of babies in 2019: 628 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -21.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2018
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 194,667