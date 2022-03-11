American culture is dynamic and ever-evolving, traceable by changes and trends in popular culture from fashion to music. But another way of observing changes in society is by analyzing the names parents give to their children. Of course, people pick names for different reasons—but the most important factors include religion, popular culture, and more simply, the names other people are giving their children.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

See if you can guess the reasons behind the popularity—some are obvious, but others may surprise you.

50. Penelope

Penelope is a name of Greek origin meaning “weaver”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,699

Number of babies in 2019: 250 (#25 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +400.0%

Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2019

National

Rank: #44

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,478

49. Victoria

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,765

Number of babies in 2019: 123 (#79 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.3%

Highest rank since 2010: #39 in 2014

National

Rank: #21

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70,815

48. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,774

Number of babies in 2019: 82 (#133 (tie) most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -72.3%

Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2010

National

Rank: #33

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 56,808

47. Sofia

Sofia is a derivation of the Greek name Sophia meaning “wisdom”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,779

Number of babies in 2019: 147 (#60 (tie) most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.3%

Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2013

National

Rank: #18

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 82,222

46. Lucy

Lucy is a name of Latin origin meaning “light”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,796

Number of babies in 2019: 195 (#37 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +31.8%

Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2018

National

Rank: #54

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 41,941

45. Aria

Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,826

Number of babies in 2019: 261 (#21 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +832.1%

Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2019

National

Rank: #36

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 52,115

44. Brooklyn

Brooklyn is a name derived from Dutch word Breukelen, meaning “broken land”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,848

Number of babies in 2019: 148 (#59 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -7.5%

Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2013

National

Rank: #29

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 60,169

43. Julia

Julia is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,862

Number of babies in 2019: 126 (#77 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.1%

Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2012

National

Rank: #78

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 35,821

42. Sadie

Sadie was originally a nickname for Sarah, Sadie is a girl’s name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,864

Number of babies in 2019: 150 (#57 (tie) most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -6.8%

Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2015

National

Rank: #75

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 36,467

41. Madelyn

Madelyn is a name of English origin meaning “woman from Magdala”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,908

Number of babies in 2019: 193 (#39 (tie) most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: 0.0%

Highest rank since 2010: #38 in 2015

National

Rank: #66

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 39,099

40. Mackenzie

Mackenzie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “son of the bright one”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,952

Number of babies in 2019: 145 (#62 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -30.6%

Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2015

National

Rank: #80

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 35,176

39. Hailey

Hailey is a name of English origin meaning “hay’s meadow”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,966

Number of babies in 2019: 142 (#64 (tie) most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.3%

Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2010

National

Rank: #43

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,649

38. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,997

Number of babies in 2019: 134 (#68 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.0%

Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2010

National

Rank: #46

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 46,466

37. Lydia

Lydia is a name of Greek origin meaning “woman from Lydia”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,002

Number of babies in 2019: 190 (#41 (tie) most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +1.6%

Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2017

National

Rank: #90

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 32,585

36. Claire

Claire is a name of French origin meaning “clear”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,054

Number of babies in 2019: 190 (#41 (tie) most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -5.0%

Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2016

National

Rank: #42

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,669

35. Scarlett

Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,086

Number of babies in 2019: 274 (#17 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +349.2%

Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2019

National

Rank: #30

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 58,161

34. Peyton

Peyton is a name of English origin meaning “fighting-man’s estate”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,164

Number of babies in 2019: 147 (#60 (tie) most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.7%

Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2012

National

Rank: #63

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 39,546

33. Leah

Leah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “weary”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,171

Number of babies in 2019: 150 (#57 (tie) most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.0%

Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2011

National

Rank: #35

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55,865

32. Nora

Nora is a derivation of the name Norah, a name of Latin origin meaning “honor”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,182

Number of babies in 2019: 327 (#12 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +303.7%

Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2019

National

Rank: #50

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 44,001

31. Zoey

Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,183

Number of babies in 2019: 200 (#34 (tie) most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +21.2%

Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2013

National

Rank: #26

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,766

30. Gianna

Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,274

Number of babies in 2019: 182 (#46 (tie) most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -39.7%

Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2011

National

Rank: #82

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 34,445

29. Gabriella

Gabriella is a name of Italian origin meaning “God is my strength”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,364

Number of babies in 2019: 171 (#50 (tie) most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.0%

Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2010

National

Rank: #41

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,971

28. Savannah

Savannah is a name of Native American origin meaning “open plain”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,382

Number of babies in 2019: 212 (#33 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -4.9%

Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2017

National

Rank: #37

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,704

27. Natalie

Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,503

Number of babies in 2019: 183 (#44 (tie) most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.6%

Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2012

National

Rank: #23

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,009

26. Layla

Layla is a name of Arabic origin meaning “wine”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,515

Number of babies in 2019: 255 (#23 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +5.8%

Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2014

National

Rank: #28

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 63,037

25. Anna

Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,608

Number of babies in 2019: 228 (#29 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.2%

Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2011

National

Rank: #39

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,140

24. Lillian

Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning “lily”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,782

Number of babies in 2019: 229 (#28 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.6%

Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2010

National

Rank: #25

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,824

23. Riley

Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,802

Number of babies in 2019: 268 (#19 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -12.1%

Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2016

National

Rank: #34

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 56,039

22. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,843

Number of babies in 2019: 258 (#22 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -11.0%

Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2013

National

Rank: #27

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,317

21. Chloe

Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,945

Number of babies in 2019: 225 (#30 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.4%

Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2010

National

Rank: #15

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,107

20. Addison

Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,962

Number of babies in 2019: 177 (#49 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.5%

Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2011

National

Rank: #20

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70,901

19. Evelyn

Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,981

Number of babies in 2019: 417 (#8 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +191.6%

Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2019

National

Rank: #13

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,845

18. Lily

Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,078

Number of babies in 2019: 230 (#27 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.0%

Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2011

National

Rank: #22

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,153

17. Aubrey

Aubrey is a Norman French variation of the German name “Alberic”, meaning “elf ruler”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,139

Number of babies in 2019: 199 (#36 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.8%

Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2013

National

Rank: #24

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,791

16. Avery

Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,297

Number of babies in 2019: 265 (#20 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +5.2%

Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2015

National

Rank: #17

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 82,792

15. Harper

Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,409

Number of babies in 2019: 492 (#5 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +574.0%

Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2019

National

Rank: #16

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,047

14. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,424

Number of babies in 2019: 300 (#14 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -19.8%

Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2011

National

Rank: #11

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,787

13. Amelia

Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,504

Number of babies in 2019: 471 (#7 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +120.1%

Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2019

National

Rank: #12

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,620

12. Grace

Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,570

Number of babies in 2019: 286 (#15 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -26.7%

Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2016

National

Rank: #19

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 72,867

11. Ella

Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,809

Number of babies in 2019: 349 (#11 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.4%

Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2011

National

Rank: #14

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,760

10. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,132

Number of babies in 2019: 270 (#18 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.0%

Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2012

National

Rank: #10

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 98,258

9. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,222

Number of babies in 2019: 279 (#16 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.2%

Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2013

National

Rank: #8

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 117,450

8. Mia

Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,260

Number of babies in 2019: 408 (#9 (tie) most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +10.0%

Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2015

National

Rank: #6

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 128,824

7. Charlotte

Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,414

Number of babies in 2019: 556 (#4 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +141.7%

Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2019

National

Rank: #9

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,262

6. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,497

Number of babies in 2019: 304 (#13 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.1%

Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2013

National

Rank: #7

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,475

5. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,960

Number of babies in 2019: 408 (#9 (tie) most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -54.8%

Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2010

National

Rank: #4

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 170,185

4. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,645

Number of babies in 2019: 485 (#6 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -40.0%

Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2011

National

Rank: #3

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 180,832

3. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,909

Number of babies in 2019: 563 (#3 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -23.6%

Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019

National

Rank: #5

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 155,546

2. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,253

Number of babies in 2019: 656 (#1 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -12.5%

Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National

Rank: #2

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 184,192

1. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

Pennsylvania

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,903

Number of babies in 2019: 628 (#2 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -21.0%

Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2018

National