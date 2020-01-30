More than 7,000lbs of stuffed pepperoni sandwiches being recalled

ALTOONA, (WTAJ) — According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Astrochef LLC. is recalling approximately 7,363 pounds of pepperoni stuffed pizza sandwich products as of January 29, 2020.

The frozen, stuffed pepperoni pizza sandwiches were mislabeled and contain undeclared soy, which is a known allergen.

You may also be surprised when you bite into one as they say the package may actually contain the meatball sandwiches instead of pepperoni as labeled.

The products impacted by the recall were made on June 4 and July 3.

The following products are included in the recall:

10-oz. retail carton containing “Banquet MEGA SANDWICHES PEPPERONI STUFFED PIZZA” with lot code “5659915510” BEST IF USED BY date of “MAY/29/2020” and lot code “5659918410” BEST IF USED BY date of “JUN/27/2020” on the package label The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 46299” printed on the package next to the lot code



There have been no confirmed reports of illness or reactions due to the consumption of these products.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

You can read the full release on the USDA website by clicking here.