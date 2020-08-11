More than 400,000 unsafe airbags remain in vehicles on Pennsylvania roads

(WTAJ) — More than 12 million unrepaired recalled Takata airbags remain on U.S. roads, including 400,000 in Pennsylvania according to SafeAirbags.com.

SafeAirbags.com, an organization working with the manufacturers to help notify vehicle owners about urgent airbag safety recalls, continues to urge owners to have affected vehicles repaired immediately to prevent potentially serious injuries or even death.

Long-term exposure to high heat and humidity can cause a defective part inside the airbag to explode when the airbag deploys, potentially shooting sharp metal fragments at the driver and passengers.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has confirmed that 16 people in the U.S. have been killed, with hundreds of others alleged to have been injured by this defect.

In addition to official recall notice letters and postcards, owners are receiving notification through email, social media, and other forms of communication, encouraging them to contact their dealer to schedule an appointment to repair the vehicle.

All recall repairs are FREE. Replacement parts should be available for all vehicle makes and models at local dealerships.

The call to action is simple.

• Visit SafeAirbags.com or NHTSA.gov/Recalls to find out if your vehicle is affected, even if the vehicle has been previously repaired or if you’re uncertain if the vehicle is part of the Takata airbag recall. Continue to check regularly to learn if your vehicle’s recall status has changed.

• If your vehicle is affected, schedule a FREE recall repair at a local dealership.

Vehicles affected by the Takata airbag recall include those made by BMW, Daimler Vans, Daimler Trucks, FCA, Ferrari, Fisker, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Jaguar Land Rover, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota and Volkswagen.