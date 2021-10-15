More than 300 vehicles available for purchase at Pa. October auction

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Commonwealth will hold an October auction featuring nearly 300 vehicles on Tuesday, Oct. 26 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania on Firehouse Road in Dauphin County.

Vehicles seized by state law enforcement agencies up for sale will be:

2016 GMC Sierra 1500,

2013 GMC Sierra C1500

2007 BMW 525XI

2001 Audi A4 Quattro

2005 Mercedes Benz C240

2001 BMW 325CI

Two Suzuki GSXR1000s (2001,2004)

Also at the auction will be a variety of vehicles no longer needed by state government agencies. These vehicles include front-and all-wheel drive sedans, mini-vans, pick-up trucks, SUVs, and utility vehicles. Manufactures include Chevrolet, Chrysler, Ford, Dodge, GMC and Jeep vehicles as well as more than 85 police vehicle models such as Crown Victoria sedans and Police Interceptor sedans and SUVs.

Pre-registration and in-person viewing of the vehicles will begin Thursday, Oct. 21, and run until Sunday, Oct. 24. Registration will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the auction site. Registration will not be available on the day of the event.

On the day of the auction, buyers must purchase with certified funds in the form of money order, cashier’s check or certified check – made payable to “Manheim Keystone PA.” No cash will be accepted.

More information on this auction, registration information, payment conditions and a complete listing of vehicles is available on the DGS Auto Auction Information page.