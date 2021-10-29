National Fuel: Monthly residential gas bill to increase in Pa.

ERIE, Pa. (WTAJ) — National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (National Fuel) announced Friday an increase in their natural gas rate for residential customers in Pennsylvania ahead of the winter season.

National Fuel submitted its quarterly adjustment of gas supply charges to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC). The adjustment reportedly raises the monthly bill of a typical residential customer with annual usage of 101,100 cubic feet of gas by $6.44, from $78.72 to $85.16.

The rate adjustment comes as market prices for natural gas increase causing an increase in natural gas supplies. Utility companies in Pennsylvania are permitted to update their gas supply charges quarterly to reflect changes in the market, according to National Fuel.

The company reportedly plans to adjust its purchasing strategy and use storage gas to help limit any further price increases during the winter months. The PUC also recently approved a one-time $100 bill credit and rate reduction for residential customers to help save on delivery charges.

National Fuel is also encouraging customers who are struggling to pay their heating bills to apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Those who meet income guidelines and household size requirements for this federally funded program may qualify for a grant. Additional information on this program can be found by visiting LIHEAPhelps.com.

Additionally, renters struggling to pay rent as well as utility and home energy bills can apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). This program is available to tenant households impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to provide assistance. Additional information on this program can be found by visiting dhs.pa.gov.