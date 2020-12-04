Monolith “appears” at Pittsburgh candy shop

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — First Utah, then Romania, now Pittsburgh? From remote locations to a major city, Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop took to their Facebook page when a monolith appeared outside of their candy shop in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.

The large metallic column was seen in a remote area of Utah before seemingly “transporting” to Romania. On Thursday morning, the candy shop went live with a monolith of their own before the store opened.

What’s a monolith? Well, that’s pretty simple. A monolith is a large single upright block of stone(or metal), especially one shaped into or serving as a pillar or monument. The most famous monoliths in the world are what we commonly refer to as Stonehenge.

Since the start, people have wondered: Aliens, art, a prank? You be the judge.

