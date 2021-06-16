Mixed drinks to-go legislation in peril in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is suggesting that he’ll veto a bill that would allow thousands of retailers with licenses to sell beer and wine to begin selling cans of mixed hard alcohol drinks to-go.
Wolf’s office said Tuesday he supports the original intent of the bill: to allow hotels, restaurants and bars to continue making mixed hard alcohol drinks and selling them in to-go containers.
Legislation signed by Wolf last year legalized those drinks as a way for hotels, bars and restaurants hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions to make extra money. But Republican lawmakers inserted provisions expanding the sale of mixed drinks in cans that Wolf opposes.
