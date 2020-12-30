ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg is issuing a report of a missing Juvenile, Liam Chase Warner, near 20 Second Street, Hamiltonban Township, Adams Co, Pa.

Warner is a 13-year-old described as a white male, 4’2″ and approximately 65 pounds. Warner has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen outside of his home address in Orrtanna, Pa at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Warner is believed to be wearing a red and black coat, dark blue jeans, and blue tennis shoes. He may have on a Ninja Turtles watch on his left wrist

Anyone with information is encouraged to call PSP Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.

13-year-old Liam Chase Warner

