$1.75 million lottery ticket sold at Indiana County supermarket

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $1.75 million was sold at an Indiana County supermarket during a drawing Saturday.

The Pennsylvania Lottery reported that a Match 6 ticket that correctly matched six winning numbers was sold at a Giant Eagle located along Ben Franklin Road S in Indiana. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers were 6-16-17-34-38-39.

Those who win Match 6 prizes have one year from the drawing date to claim the prize before it expires. Additional information on claiming lottery prizes can be found on palottery.com.

Over 45,000 additional Match 6 tickets also won prizes in the drawing, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.